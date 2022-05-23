Donald Lu should be sacked for bad manners and sheer arrogance - Imran Khan to CNN

Full Interview:
With the Americans, it's always either u are with us or against us. That is their starting/maximalist position.If someone calls their bluff, then game gets interesting, but that is how they start to talk usually. The fact that CNN is interviewing Khan, shows US is feeling the heat, and obviously they don't like it. Khan should stand his ground and call back the American bluff, like if u think I (Khan) am anti-American, then deal with it.....Vietnam farmers forced US to retreat in war. We're a nuclear power, we struggled 100 years to get independence. How can we accept arrogant language and that too coming from a low-level diplomat?
-- This interview is with CNN, they will somehow spin a narrative that Imran Khan is anti-American. IK has repeatedly clarified/mentioned that Pakistan only wants peacetime alliance, Pakistan will not be an ally when it comes to war (drone bases, anti-Russia statements etc.). Khan wants independent foreign policy that looks after interests of Pakistani people, we do not wish to be part of someone elses' war. Fighting others' war in last 40 years caused us 80,000 loss of lives
US public is good and generous, but unfortunately they will never know that IK is not against the US, but wants to put the interest of jis nation first. The same freedom for his people that the US founding fathers fought for against the British.
Unfortunately, the US establishment relies on criminals in other countries to rule their respective countries on the behalf of the US, while US calls the shots behind the scenes, and the puppets runs the day to day affairs.
