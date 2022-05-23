Donald Lu should be sacked for bad manners and sheer arrogance - Imran Khan to CNN

Ghazwa-e-Hind said: Vietnam farmers forced US to retreat in war. We're a nuclear power, we struggled 100 years to get independence. How can we accept arrogant language and that too coming from a low-level diplomat?



-- This interview is with CNN, they will somehow spin a narrative that Imran Khan is anti-American. IK has repeatedly clarified/mentioned that Pakistan only wants peacetime alliance, Pakistan will not be an ally when it comes to war (drone bases, anti-Russia statements etc.). Khan wants independent foreign policy that looks after interests of Pakistani people, we do not wish to be part of someone elses' war. Fighting others' war in last 40 years caused us 80,000 loss of lives Click to expand...

Giving interviews to western corpororate/establishment media is an exercise in futility. They tow the line of their establishments, especially when it comes to Muslim world. No doubt this interview will be twisted into something sinister and dangerous against the US.US public is good and generous, but unfortunately they will never know that IK is not against the US, but wants to put the interest of his nation first. He wants the same freedom for his people that the US founding fathers fought for against the British.Unfortunately, the US establishment always goes against the US ideals, and relies on criminals in other countries to rule their respective countries on the behalf of the US, while US calls the shots behind the scenes and makes most of the important decisios, and the puppets run the day to day affairs of state.