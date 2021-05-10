Dominated by Hindus, Ayodhya village elects Muslim man as gram pradhan

lightoftruth said: I hope someday muslims too will elect someone from a lone Hindu family in their village as their leader. Click to expand...

Sigh! It's a puff piece, meant to embolden unitary values between the people of our country. It speaks both to the character of the pachayat head and his constituents that he was elected. Despite the increased friction and fear mongering, this is what India is like for a common man, normal people going about their day to day lives working with each other, intercut by the media houses blaring why we should hate our neighbours and by extension anyone different.