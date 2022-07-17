Dollars selling for Tk100 on Sunday​

Dollar prices up again A dollar selling for Tk93.95 now

Since Sunday morning, dollars have been sold at Tk100-100.50Tribune DeskJuly 17, 2022 9:41 PMThe dollar price jumped over Tk100 in the kerb market on Sunday (17 July). The money changers in the capital sold dollars at Tk99.60-99.80 Saturday.Since Sunday morning, dollars have been sold at Tk100-100.50. Meanwhile, money changers are buying dollars at Tk99.80-99.90.An official of a money changer at Motijheel in the capital said that many customers were coming to them to buy dollars, but fewer people were coming to sell.The demand for dollars increased as a result, but the supply was yet to increase, so the price spiked, he added.The Bangladeshi Taka continued to depreciate against the US dollar on Wednesday, with the interbank exchange rate standing at Tk93.95 per dollar.It marked the 19th depreciation of Taka against the dollar in 2022.The central bank had previously allowed free floating of the dollar, but it intervened in the forex market by setting the interbank exchange rate.The Bangladesh Bank is selling the USD every day to banks in order to cool down the forex market.