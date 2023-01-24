What's new

Dollar will be 255 now in pakistan?

FnP8D3RacAU397k.jpeg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617884460292378631

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617884401844772864
 
Imran Khan said:
lolllllzzzz this will not work black market will decide the real rates and afghanis will pay and buy take dollars to afghanistan and iran .
Click to expand...
Black market is over 300 rupees for 1 dollar


These crooked PDM doesn't have a clue and only lying through their wongy teeth.
 
tman786 said:
Black market is over 300 rupees for 1 dollar
Click to expand...
I am curious to understand the lifecycle of a dollar in the Pakistani black market. can someone trace how a dollar travels from, say, New York, to Pakistan in black market circuit. And then gets converted to 300 rupees and gets out of Pakistan again?

As a bonus, you may also add a similar story to the 'open market' dollar. I read a lot about open market and black-market rates (vs. the official interbank 'Dar' rate) and want to know how the market discovers these rates.
 
So the real value must be more than this.. Why this obsession with fixing the value ? Why not let market decide the real worth...

Very soon Pakistan’s government will have to choose between Pakistan’s economy and ego of its finance minister.
 

