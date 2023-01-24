Dollar will be 255 now in pakistan?

tman786 said: Black market is over 300 rupees for 1 dollar Click to expand...

I am curious to understand the lifecycle of a dollar in the Pakistani black market. can someone trace how a dollar travels from, say, New York, to Pakistan in black market circuit. And then gets converted to 300 rupees and gets out of Pakistan again?As a bonus, you may also add a similar story to the 'open market' dollar. I read a lot about open market and black-market rates (vs. the official interbank 'Dar' rate) and want to know how the market discovers these rates.