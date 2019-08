USA made cars , just not that wide spread in Pakistan , because US companies have not tried to promote smart cars in Pakistan

USA's Locomotives are openly used in Railways of Pakistan , but again USA has not made a push to sell more Locomotives to Pakistan , or setup a Assembly in Pakistan to sell more of these in Pakistan

Pakistan has a need for re-doing our whole Electric grid and Electricity management again US is one of leading nations but has not figure out how to make Pakistan a returning customer

Why USA has lot market to Chinese also has to do with fact certain US products are just not Optomized for Developing countries like PakistanTheir is low market for SUV or Big Rides in PakistanFor small time consumer goods , I think USA just needs to be more creative for Asian Markets