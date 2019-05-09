What's new

Dollar to be dropped from National Wealth Fund structure within one month, says minister

Piotr

Piotr

Dollar to be dropped from National Wealth Fund structure within one month, says minister

SPIEF - 2021
3 Jun, 12:24

Russian Finance Ministry has decided to reduce the funds of the NWF invested in dollar assets and replace them by an increase in the euro and gold



Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov



ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia plans to fully abandon the US greenback in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and reduce the share of the British pound within a month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov revealed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday, adding that the share of euro and yuan will rise, gold will be added, but the portfolio of Japanese yen will remain unchanged in the NWF.
"We, just like the Central Bank, have decided to reduce the funds of the NWF invested in dollar assets. Today’s structure has around 35% of the NWF’s funds invested in dollars. We have decided to fully withdraw from dollar assets, replacing investments in dollars by an increase in the euro, in gold," he said, adding that the shift to a new structure of the NWF is expected within a month.
"[Investments] in dollars will equal 0%; in euro they’ll come to 40%; in yuan they’ll amount to 30%; in gold - 20%; and in pounds and yuan - 5% each. We have substituted dollars with an increase of 5% in euro, gold and yuan," the finance chief explained.
"The Central Bank is the operator (regarding gold purchases - TASS). It operates its gold and currency reserves and defines the structure of its assets for the National Wealth Fund and the share of the National Wealth Fund in those assets itself," he said.

Currently, the share of the greenback and the EU’s currency in the NWF stands at 35%, with the yuan’s share at 15%, the sterling pound at 10%, and the yen at 5%.

https://tass.com/economy/1297717

US dollar is going to be worth less than a toilet paper.
 
Piotr

Piotr

VCheng said:
I will gladly accept donations of such worthless toilet paper, please. :D
Click to expand...
Ask the CIA for salary increase :lol:
You are making so many comments supporting US terrorism that you really deserve more from the CIA.
You better hurry up. When US Empire collapse they will stop paying you :lol:
 
VCheng

VCheng

Piotr said:
Ask the CIA for salary increase :lol:
You are making so many comments supporting US terrorism that you really deserve more from the CIA.
You better hurry up. When US Empire collapse they will stop paying you :lol:
Click to expand...
ON topic, what happens when Russia's returns on its NWF drop by eliminating the USD?
 
Piotr

Piotr

Why would Russia's returns on NWF drop ? They substituted US dollars with gold, yuan and euro.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Piotr said:
Why would Russia's returns on NWF drop ? They substituted US dollars with gold, yuan and euro.
Click to expand...
Because the USD would appreciate in value? :D

After all, why did the NWF hold such percentages of the USD in the first place?
 
Piotr

Piotr

VCheng said:
Because the USD would appreciate in value? :D
Click to expand...
No. In the long run it will be worth less than a toilet paper.
And US regime could just freeze all Russian assets. They are already talking about disconecting Russia from SWIFT.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Piotr said:
No. In the long run it will be worth less than a toilet paper.
And US regime could just freeze all Russian assets. They are already talking about disconecting Russia from SWIFT.
Click to expand...
In the long run ... ...

Yes, that would be correct. This has more to do with the sanctions biting Russia harder than ever than any imminent demise of the USD.
 
Piotr

Piotr

VCheng said:
Yes, that would be correct. This has more to do with the sanctions biting Russia harder than ever than any imminent demise of the USD.
Click to expand...
How are sanctions biting Russia harder then ever ? US and EU sanctions are to large extend helping Russia. Especialy Russian agriculture. Before it was hard for Russian farmers to compete with heavly subsidised farmers from eg. France or Germany. Now sanctions and Russian counter-sanctions made playing field more level. Russia used to import grain, now it is big grain exporter. Russian economy is also less and less dependent on oil and gas exports.

Situation of Russia now is wayyyyy better than 20 years ago. Russia has large reserves, low debt and low unemployment.
putin 15 3.jpg
 
VCheng

VCheng

Piotr said:
How are sanctions biting Russia harder then ever ? US and EU sanctions are to large extend helping Russia. Especialy Russian agriculture. Before it was hard for Russian farmers to compete with heavly subsidised farmers from eg. France or Germany. Now sanctions and Russian counter-sanctions made playing field more level. Russia used to import grain, now it is big grain exporter. Russian economy is also less and less dependent on oil and gas exports.

Situation of Russia now is wayyyyy better than 20 years ago. Russia has large reserves, low debt and low unemployment.
Click to expand...
Then why the panic over potentially being cut off from SWIFT as the next step?

(Among many other things.)
 
Piotr

Piotr

VCheng said:
Then why the panic over potentially being cut off from SWIFT as the next step?

(Among many other things.)
Click to expand...
They don't panic. They are preparing for possibility of being cut off from SWIFT. Better safe than sorry. Russia is developing SPFS as alternative for SWIFT and China is developing CIPS.
 
VCheng

VCheng

Piotr said:
They don't panic. They are preparing for possibility of being cut off from SWIFT. Better safe than sorry. Russia is developing SPFS as alternative for SWIFT and China is developing CIPS.
Click to expand...
So when are these SPFS and CIPS systems actually being deployed and what percentage of global transactions are expected to go through them?

(Oh wait, let me guess. :D )
 
