Dollar Rupee Exchange Rate

R2D2

Sep 15, 2009
Some years back the Rupee and the Dollar had a fixed pegged exchange rate set by the Pakistani government. USA prints Dollars by the ship load and its price does not come down but goes up. It is the biggest fraud in history. We should go back to the real gold backed currency and in the meantime peg the exchange rate at Rs. 150 to a Dollar so that the cost of our imports decrease. The West is getting our exports dirt cheap and IMF and World Bank manipulate and blackmail us to reduce the value of Rupee.
 
Fish

May 10, 2023
R2D2 said:
USA prints Dollars by the ship load and its price does not come down but goes up.
Actually, USD has dropped by 12.2% in the past year and a half, which is a significant drop for a currency that's accepted all over the globe.

