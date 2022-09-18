Dollar rate maximum 106 taka 75 paisa: Bangladesh Bank

Maximum 106 taka 75 paisa per dollar: Bangladesh Bank

Ittefaq reportPublished: 19 September 2022, 03:25There is still a dollar crisis in the country. Banks are buying remittances at Tk 108 per dollar. To go abroad, if you go to the curb market or open market, you have to buy dollars for 114 Taka. But Google's data says that on Sunday, every dollar was traded at 93 taka 90 paisa.Meanwhile, the website of Bangladesh Bank said that every dollar is now being traded at a maximum of 106 taka 75 paisa. Many people are confused about this. Officials of the commercial bank say that Google's information is fake. The dollar crisis is still going on in the bank. The bank itself is buying the remittance at the rate of 108 taka. Officials of the central bank also say that Google's information is not correct.In this context, Bangladesh Bank Chief Economist Habibur Rahman said that what is showing on Google is not correct. Someone may have given information about 93 Takas on a UK website. That's why Google is showing it. Now the dollar rate is 106 rupees.Recently, to reduce the volatility of the foreign exchange market in the country, remittances coming into the country have been fixed at Tk 108 per dollar and export income at Tk 99, which has been effective since September 12.On the advice of Bangladesh Bank, the top leaders of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) in a meeting last September 11 decided the maximum price of dollars in various transactions. moreIncidentally, today the same currency has different prices from place to place. When remittances sent by expatriates arrive, the dollar price is 108 taka. If the same dollar comes through export, its price is 99 rupees. When offered for import the price is 104 taka 50 paisa. Again, freelancers and other incomes from abroad are given a maximum price of 99 Takas.However, freelancers and other dollar-earning sector workers are getting a government incentive of 2.5 percent of their income. Besides, when someone goes to buy dollars for treatment abroad, 114 Takas are kept from him (in the open market).