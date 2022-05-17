What's new

Dollar price crosses Tk100 in open market

M

mmr

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 13, 2018
2,543
1
3,275
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada

Dollar price crosses Tk100 in open market​

"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at an exchange said​

A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The price of dollar has spiked past the Tk100 mark in the open market.
"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at Dawn Money Exchange, one of the largest exchange companies in the capital told TBS Tuesday (17 May).
Money exchange companies said the dollar's value continues to rise because demands have been growing steadily while the supply crisis continues.




As of 12 May, the Bangladesh Bank has sold $5.1 billion to meet the growing demand.
However, the demand for the dollar is not declining as remittance has dropped about 17% till April compared to the previous financial year amidst high export growth.



Dollar surge leaves trail of destruction
Meanwhile, the price of dollar jumped to Tk87.50 in the interbank market Monday.
In the last 21 days, the price of taka has fallen by Tk1.30 against the dollar in three phases.
According to authorities concerned, the cost of import is way more than the export income of the country for which extra dollars are needed to pay the import duty but compared to that, remittance and export income did not increase.
As a result, the pressure on the US dollar in the banking system and in the open market is increasing. This has led to a shortage of foreign exchange.

www.tbsnews.net

Dollar price crosses Tk100 in open market

"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at an exchange said
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,782
-8
1,705
Country
India
Location
Nepal
mmr said:

Dollar price crosses Tk100 in open market​

"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at an exchange said​

A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The price of dollar has spiked past the Tk100 mark in the open market.
"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at Dawn Money Exchange, one of the largest exchange companies in the capital told TBS Tuesday (17 May).
Money exchange companies said the dollar's value continues to rise because demands have been growing steadily while the supply crisis continues.




As of 12 May, the Bangladesh Bank has sold $5.1 billion to meet the growing demand.
However, the demand for the dollar is not declining as remittance has dropped about 17% till April compared to the previous financial year amidst high export growth.



Dollar surge leaves trail of destruction
Meanwhile, the price of dollar jumped to Tk87.50 in the interbank market Monday.
In the last 21 days, the price of taka has fallen by Tk1.30 against the dollar in three phases.
According to authorities concerned, the cost of import is way more than the export income of the country for which extra dollars are needed to pay the import duty but compared to that, remittance and export income did not increase.
As a result, the pressure on the US dollar in the banking system and in the open market is increasing. This has led to a shortage of foreign exchange.

www.tbsnews.net

Dollar price crosses Tk100 in open market

"We have been buying dollars at Tk102 and selling at Tk103.50 since this morning," a senior official at an exchange said
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
Click to expand...
It’s hovering around 87, why’s it so expensive in the open market?
 
M

mmr

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 13, 2018
2,543
1
3,275
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Sudarshan said:
It’s hovering around 87, why’s it so expensive in the open market?
Click to expand...
Because its BS fake rate by BD government. Real rate should be 120 or more per USD.

But then bd economy in us dollar will lost one third of its value. and our so called development model economy for the world will be caught pants down.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,470
30
38,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Do government dictate inter-bank rates? Why there's that much gap in inter-bank and open market?

mmr said:
Because its BS fake rate by BD government. Real rate should be 120 or more per USD.

But then bd economy in us dollar will lost one third of its value.
Click to expand...

Looks like we have Bangladeshi version of Ishaq Dollar.
 
B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,110
-5
12,421
Sugarcane said:
Do government dictate inter-bank rates? Why there's that much gap in inter-bank and open market?



Looks like we have Bangladeshi version of Ishaq Dollar.
Click to expand...
Article explained due to shortage of USD at the moment. So at open market people are paying more to collect USD where banks are unable to meet demand.

Due to inflation import cost is increased plus drop in remittance and export earning in April, 2022 has led to this situation.
 
M

mmr

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 13, 2018
2,543
1
3,275
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Sugarcane said:
Do government dictate inter-bank rates? Why there's that much gap in inter-bank and open market?



Looks like we have Bangladeshi version of Ishaq Dollar.
Click to expand...
Why anyone in right mind will remit us dollar in official channels when you get so much more by selling in un official channels. It will only get worse if bd govt dont re set the us dollar bd exchange rate.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
The value of money decreased further
Replies
10
Views
445
bluesky
B
B
Taka ‘may lose more ground’ vs dollar
Replies
1
Views
212
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh Bank asks bankers to augment remittance inflow amid dollar crunch
Replies
0
Views
311
bluesky
B
B
Dollar price on the rise in Bangladesh
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
salute
S
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Forex crisis now threatens macroeconomic stability
Replies
4
Views
439
BlindEagle
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom