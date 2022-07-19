Dollar now hitting 221 rupees

Stealth said: Thank you establishment (Bajwa and co) and Terrorist corrupt criminal mafias PMLN and PPP for destroying Pakistan.. never ever forgive this third class Mercenary army establishment who work for Americans.. ******* ke bachay Click to expand...

You are unbelievable, to the point where I am actually now pissed off at your ignorance and sheer stupidity!Facts to shame you wouldn't really work but still:1. Imran Khan left the reserves literally empty (4 Billion net is not even enough for 2 months!).2. Imran Khan ensured that our relations with powerful countries such as the US and UK and unions such as EU was ruined and he wasn't satisfied there, he literally pissed off the Chinese and the Saudis too!!!3. Imran Khan ensured that the people of Pakistan would suffer massively with the eventual and inevitable shocking rise in petrol and electricity prices by the incoming Government when he froze the cost of petrol and lowered the cost of electricity despite the rising cost of oil globally and the USD getting stronger too. That move sabotaged IMF program too and all this was against the people of Pakistan as we ended up paying for all that and not Shahbaz Sharif or Zardari and co.!!And finally, Shahbaz Sharif can do exactly what Imran Khan did and lower the cost of petrol to 100/liter and lower the cost of electricity to 15/unit which would mean hundreds of billions in subsidy every month. After these populist moves, Shahbaz can call in elections and ensure that IK gets the Government; IMF program will never resume and Pakistan will 100% default in 2 months. And then people like you can beat drums and pray that your Imran Khan magically spout dollars from his mouth which can produce almost anything to get Pakistan out of the crisis.