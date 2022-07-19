What's new

Dollar now hitting 221 rupees

Riea

Riea

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2011
244
0
402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I remember looking at cad 40 pkr vs Canadian 1 in 1999. Now it's 160 which is almost 4x increase.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
10,417
52
23,581
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Thank you establishment (Bajwa and co) and Terrorist corrupt criminal mafias PMLN and PPP for destroying Pakistan.. never ever forgive this third class Mercenary army establishment who work for Americans.. ******* ke bachay
 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
356
0
429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Artificial / Systemic uncertainty is being created to discredit PTI but surely the decisions are taken by the center / federal government NOT THE PROVINCES.
 
S

Straightalk

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2022
46
0
4
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Stealth said:
Thank you establishment (Bajwa and co) and Terrorist corrupt criminal mafias PMLN and PPP for destroying Pakistan.. never ever forgive this third class Mercenary army establishment who work for Americans.. ******* ke bachay
Click to expand...
Calmate fellow canuck!

You are on our side now..
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,322
20
24,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
That’s a big jump

British pound I checked yesterday was 247 and today I checked it’s over 260.
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 4, 2008
6,463
10
4,886
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stealth said:
Thank you establishment (Bajwa and co) and Terrorist corrupt criminal mafias PMLN and PPP for destroying Pakistan.. never ever forgive this third class Mercenary army establishment who work for Americans.. ******* ke bachay
Click to expand...
You are unbelievable, to the point where I am actually now pissed off at your ignorance and sheer stupidity!

Facts to shame you wouldn't really work but still:

1. Imran Khan left the reserves literally empty (4 Billion net is not even enough for 2 months!).
2. Imran Khan ensured that our relations with powerful countries such as the US and UK and unions such as EU was ruined and he wasn't satisfied there, he literally pissed off the Chinese and the Saudis too!!!
3. Imran Khan ensured that the people of Pakistan would suffer massively with the eventual and inevitable shocking rise in petrol and electricity prices by the incoming Government when he froze the cost of petrol and lowered the cost of electricity despite the rising cost of oil globally and the USD getting stronger too. That move sabotaged IMF program too and all this was against the people of Pakistan as we ended up paying for all that and not Shahbaz Sharif or Zardari and co.!!

And finally, Shahbaz Sharif can do exactly what Imran Khan did and lower the cost of petrol to 100/liter and lower the cost of electricity to 15/unit which would mean hundreds of billions in subsidy every month. After these populist moves, Shahbaz can call in elections and ensure that IK gets the Government; IMF program will never resume and Pakistan will 100% default in 2 months. And then people like you can beat drums and pray that your Imran Khan magically spout dollars from his mouth which can produce almost anything to get Pakistan out of the crisis.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,274
2
5,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sri Lanka situation would seem miniscule compared to what is going to erupt in Pakistan. We have 10x more population.

74 saal kashmir ka manjan becha, arbon dollar ka budget lete rahy, lost East Pakistan, ab choron ki government musallat kardi. Mulk ka dewalia bhi kardia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 3, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

Dalit
Dollar hits record Rs211 as IMF deal delay weighs heavy on rupee
2
Replies
25
Views
705
Invictus01
Invictus01
chinasun
The Indian rupee hit a new low of 79.06 rupees per dollar.The rupee remains one of the worst performing Asian currencies.
Replies
9
Views
536
my2cents
my2cents
Salza
Rupee hits all-time low as dollar rises to Rs203 due to oil payments, IMF uncertainty
Replies
12
Views
410
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
SecularNationalist
Rupee appreciated against pound and dollar
Replies
8
Views
351
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
INDIAPOSITIVE
In a first, rupee crosses 180 mark to the dollar
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom