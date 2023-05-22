What's new

Dollar hitting 306 today

POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,744
-4
2,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Hero786

Hero786

MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 30, 2016
21
0
24
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
لعنت ان کتوں پر جنھوں نے مسخرے کو وزیر اعظم بنایا

مجھے تو لگتا ہے کہ ڈالر جلد ہی 400 تک پہنچ جائے گا۔
اور 1000 کا ایک لٹر کوکنگ آئیل
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,734
5
141,290
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I love Pakistan Army so much!
🇵🇰
❤️

My favorite bank is Askari Bank,
My favorite shopping mall is CSD,
My favorite clothes is Fauji Apparel,
My favorite tv show is Ahed-e-Wafa,
My favorite pizza is Papa Johns,
My favorite Insurance is Askari Insurance,
My favorite Shoe maker is Askari Project,
My favorite meat is Fauji Meat,
My favorite contractor is FWO,
My favorite power is Fauji Power Co.,
My favorite fuel is Askari Gas,
My favorite fertiliser is Fauji Fertiliser,
My favorite sugar is Army WF sugar mills,
My favorite trust is Army Welfare Trust,
My favorite building is AWT,
My favorite logistic company is NLC,
My favorite porridge is Fauji Cereal,
My favorite Cement is Askari Cement,
My favorite society is DHA
 
Hero786

Hero786

MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 30, 2016
21
0
24
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
I love Pakistan Army so much!
🇵🇰
❤️

My favorite bank is Askari Bank,
My favorite shopping mall is CSD,
My favorite clothes is Fauji Apparel,
My favorite tv show is Ahed-e-Wafa,
My favorite pizza is Papa Johns,
My favorite Insurance is Askari Insurance,
My favorite Shoe maker is Askari Project,
My favorite meat is Fauji Meat,
My favorite contractor is FWO,
My favorite power is Fauji Power Co.,
My favorite fuel is Askari Gas,
My favorite fertiliser is Fauji Fertiliser,
My favorite sugar is Army WF sugar mills,
My favorite trust is Army Welfare Trust,
My favorite building is AWT,
My favorite logistic company is NLC,
My favorite porridge is Fauji Cereal,
My favorite Cement is Askari Cement,
My favorite society is DHA
Click to expand...

فوجی آئل
فوجی دلیہ
 
POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,744
-4
2,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Imran Khan said:
I love Pakistan Army so much!
🇵🇰
❤️

My favorite bank is Askari Bank,
My favorite shopping mall is CSD,
My favorite clothes is Fauji Apparel,
My favorite tv show is Ahed-e-Wafa,
My favorite pizza is Papa Johns,
My favorite Insurance is Askari Insurance,
My favorite Shoe maker is Askari Project,
My favorite meat is Fauji Meat,
My favorite contractor is FWO,
My favorite power is Fauji Power Co.,
My favorite fuel is Askari Gas,
My favorite fertiliser is Fauji Fertiliser,
My favorite sugar is Army WF sugar mills,
My favorite trust is Army Welfare Trust,
My favorite building is AWT,
My favorite logistic company is NLC,
My favorite porridge is Fauji Cereal,
My favorite Cement is Askari Cement,
My favorite society is DHA
Click to expand...
I think you forgot Askari Soap, shampo n kernal rice
 
Laozi

Laozi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2016
4,184
-26
4,492
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
I love Pakistan Army so much!
🇵🇰
❤️

My favorite bank is Askari Bank,
My favorite shopping mall is CSD,
My favorite clothes is Fauji Apparel,
My favorite tv show is Ahed-e-Wafa,
My favorite pizza is Papa Johns,
My favorite Insurance is Askari Insurance,
My favorite Shoe maker is Askari Project,
My favorite meat is Fauji Meat,
My favorite contractor is FWO,
My favorite power is Fauji Power Co.,
My favorite fuel is Askari Gas,
My favorite fertiliser is Fauji Fertiliser,
My favorite sugar is Army WF sugar mills,
My favorite trust is Army Welfare Trust,
My favorite building is AWT,
My favorite logistic company is NLC,
My favorite porridge is Fauji Cereal,
My favorite Cement is Askari Cement,
My favorite society is DHA
Click to expand...
You missed your favorite Car, Airline, Hotel and Telecom provider. WHY?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Dollar again crosses Rs300 in open market
Replies
0
Views
124
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
Ishaq Dar again artificially controls the dollar rate/exchange rate
Replies
1
Views
427
SIPRA
SIPRA
ghazi52
The fault in our Dar(s)
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
PDM’s economic year in review
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Responsibility has to be fixed for 'financial apocalypse' in Pakistan: ,.,.
2
Replies
23
Views
997
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom