What's new

Dollar breaches Rs206 mark as IMF loan facility remains stalled

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,057
10
29,300
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
The US dollar continued to extend gains on Wednesday as it reached yet another record high of more than Rs206 amid increasing demand for the international currency and a dearth of inflows while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the resumption of a $6 billion loan programme remain inconclusive.

The increase in the value of the dollar compared to the rupee is now almost a daily occurrence.
www.dawn.com

Dollar breaches Rs206 mark as IMF loan facility remains stalled

Analysts link rupee's decline to rise in international crude oil prices, expect improvement if Pakistan taken off FATF grey list.
www.dawn.com

Don't you dare criticize the neutrals for this fck up!
E2B028F4-ABF7-48CC-8247-8EBEA190EBA5.jpeg


@Wood @maithil @ziaulislam @farok84 @Ssan @VCheng @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Dual Wielder @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan @AZ1 @Path-Finder @koolio @Verve @Zibago
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Dollar hits record level, rises to Rs204 in interbank trade
2
Replies
16
Views
387
maithil
M
Salza
Rupee hits all-time low as dollar rises to Rs203 due to oil payments, IMF uncertainty
Replies
12
Views
325
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
ni8mare
Pakistani rupee devalues close to much anticipated Rs200
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
xyxmt
X
H
IMF agrees to extend the stalled bailout programme by up to one year and increase the loan size to $8 billion
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Growing financing needs: Pakistan may have to seek new IMF loan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom