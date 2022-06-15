The US dollar continued to extend gains on Wednesday as it reached yet another record high of more than Rs206 amid increasing demand for the international currency and a dearth of inflows while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the resumption of a $6 billion loan programme remain inconclusive.
The increase in the value of the dollar compared to the rupee is now almost a daily occurrence.
Don't you dare criticize the neutrals for this fck up!
@Wood @maithil @ziaulislam @farok84 @Ssan @VCheng @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Dual Wielder @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan @AZ1 @Path-Finder @koolio @Verve @Zibago
The increase in the value of the dollar compared to the rupee is now almost a daily occurrence.
Dollar breaches Rs206 mark as IMF loan facility remains stalled
Analysts link rupee's decline to rise in international crude oil prices, expect improvement if Pakistan taken off FATF grey list.
www.dawn.com
Don't you dare criticize the neutrals for this fck up!
@Wood @maithil @ziaulislam @farok84 @Ssan @VCheng @Patriot forever @ziaulislam @Dual Wielder @RescueRanger @Indus Pakistan @AZ1 @Path-Finder @koolio @Verve @Zibago