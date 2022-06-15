Dollar breaches Rs206 mark as IMF loan facility remains stalled Analysts link rupee's decline to rise in international crude oil prices, expect improvement if Pakistan taken off FATF grey list.

The US dollar continued to extend gains on Wednesday as it reached yet another record high of more than Rs206 amid increasing demand for the international currency and a dearth of inflows while talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the resumption of a $6 billion loan programme remain inconclusive.