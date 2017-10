To the extent that China’s actions in Doklam sought to loosen the political bonds between India and its neighbours, the outcome was to Beijing’s advantage. To appreciate this fact, one needs only to consider reactions in Nepal , where many elites blamed the standoff on India’s high-handed neighbourhood policies. For its part, Bhutan’s leadership might begin contemplating the territorial “ package deal ” Beijing has offered since the 1990s, whereby China would give up its claims to other disputed sectors along the Sino-Bhutanese border in exchange for the Doklam plateau and the start of trade relations with Bhutan.