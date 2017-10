Doklam issue got resolved because India is a world power: Rajnath Singh



7 decades and counting, still Kashmir issue not resolved.Where is your power Singh ji?By above caption (Headlines) understanding, Fiji is a superpower too.LolSharam bhi nahi ati.Feku kahin ka..Leave everything else, tiny Sri Lanka captures Indian fishermen every few months and helpless India always at Sri Lanka's mercy - despite nationalist Modi!