Dogs have bothered us, Sindh Assembly informed

by The Frontier Post






KARACHI (APP): Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday told the assembly that dogs had bothered them as they were received a letter yesterday to monitor a campaign against dogs.

He said in complaining voice referring to the campaign that all members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) of Sindh including opposition members were asked to receive a letter to monitor a campaign against dogs.

He said, ‘We do not have power.’ He said and asked they were unaware of the situation who had to catch dogs and kill them.
Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani while responding to the Opposition Leader said that he could not comment over the judgment of the court. He said in fact it was the job of the Local Government.





They should introduce Bhang and Qawwali ordinance to tame these Sindhu canines. It has worked wonders in Punjab.

The Sindhi Dingoe will not just take your babies but also tax you disporporitonaly.
@jamahir don't even bother Indian
 
