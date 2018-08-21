/ Register

Dog Bites Rapist, Saves 14-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh From Being Raped

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Areesh, Aug 21, 2018 at 3:22 PM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 3:22 PM #1
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    When no one else will help them, a dog came to the rescue of a girl who was being chased by men.

    When the girl in MP's Sagar was chased by two men, her pet dog came running and bit one of the accused who was pinning her down.

    The accused who was known for his lustful attitude towards women was later arrested. The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday but the matter was only reported on Sunday, fearing a backlash from the accused.

    It happened when the girl was out of the house, on her way to fetch some hay on the instructions of her grandmother. On her way, she was forcefully picked by Reshu Ahirwar and his friend Puneet and taken to a deserted place.

    Just then the pet dog came running and bit Puneet on his leg, forcing him to leave her. It is then when the girl managed to quickly escape.

    https://www.indiatimes.com/trending...n-madhya-pradesh-from-being-raped-351564.html
     
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 21, 2018 at 11:52 PM #3
    Thorough Pro

    Thorough Pro ELITE MEMBER

    Even dogs are better than Indians, who would just stand around watch females being raped hoping to get a glimpse of "Bobs and Vegana".

    Sick bastards with sick brains

    [​IMG]



     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 12:36 AM #4
    Super Falcon

    Super Falcon ELITE MEMBER

    These are sinch animals
     
