Does your country teach in your language ?

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
Pakistan
United Kingdom
pakistan teaches and speaks in english in schools, colleges, universities.
i believe this is dividing our society, elders wont understand new generation. Due to this we have confused people in our country, who dont understand what is expected of them or asked of them by leaders due to language barriers.
 
