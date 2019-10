Yup, Uigyur is somewhat a mix between Caucasian and East Asian, That kind of mix is also found in almost all Turkic tribes. When I saw Indonesia vs China basketball team in Asian Games last year, I saw a man who is not exactly like Chinese, and the man is actually an Uigyur, he's name is Abudussalamu Abudurexiti.Ugyur womanBut some look more East Asian though but with bigger eyesDilraba DilmuratDespite that, I dont think that the west is vocal to Chinese due to Uigyur Caucasian feature though. The thing that I see become the reason is that because the West is not afraid on China. They can criticize China what ever they want. They can do it because they are strong and united (Nato, European Union). Second reason is because class of civilization is happening now between Western civilization vs China civilization, so they tend to bash China every time they have reason to do so.Muslim nations on the other hand is reluctant to criticize China despite they see some restriction happening on their Uigyurs brothers. Muslim nations are not united and many of them are fighting each other, this is why Muslim nations become weak. The conditions that has already stated by our prophet.