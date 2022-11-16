What's new

Does the USA want to destroy Pakistan

The below video is from a few years ago.

Do you think there is substance in this?

Do you think the USA is actively trying to destabilise Pakistan and even trying
to push for a partition of Pakistan, with Balochistan going its own way and KP joining Afghanistan?

The Chanel is RT (paid for by the Russians) and the guy being interviewed is Webster Tarpley,
He also believed that 9/11 was an inside job .

Despite this, I believe this has been one of the goal's of the USA,
According to the ISI, Balochistan is being destabilised from Afghanistan,
even more so when the Americans were present.
Actions speak loader than words, the USA refuses to call certain organisations in Balochistan Terrorist's.
The only reasons the cant disengage or openly go against Pakistan is because they will lose the main weapon they
have against Pakistan, the sell outs , Mir Jafar's, in power in Pakistan who can be brought for peanuts.

We need to open our eyes to the plans of our enemies.
We can deal with India, we know they are our enemy,
It's the USA that if far more dangerous.

 

