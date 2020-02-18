Does the New York Times Prohibit Its Reporters from Mentioning China’s Vaccines?

I don't think the Western countries unable to increase their syringes and vials production.



They can simply invest and build new factories.



I think the problem is not incapable to build the factories, but unwillingly to spend the money, because the profit is very thin or unprofitable in the long run.



In an emergency situation like this, it should not think about profit, but to save so many lives.





This is a very visible sign of human moral decline.



Just for the sake of money...



The coronavirus can also easily be contained and eliminated, but just remember at the beginning of the pandemic, most countries just care to protect their economy, unwillingly to lose some money. And the common people unwillingly lose their freedom and pleasure.



Instead of saving lives, it's busy to blame and create conflicts.



And they think they are smart by doing this.





It mentioned in the End Times event in many holy books, become the main theme and event that ended an era.



It's human greed and carelessness (aka ego).