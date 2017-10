However, does the Air Force have the ability to precisely 'locate' and 'fix' these dispersed vehicles and knock them out using air strikes?

the force may not have the precise intelligence and information required about the missile systems' locations. "There is a huge question mark on the kind of surveillance and intelligence the IAF would need for such a task."

The 'Great Scud Hunt', however, failed to destroy even a single mobile missile or launcher. The US missiles, instead, hit fuel trucks and some decoy launchers.

To extend it to say that India is planning a counterforce strategy (targeting nuclear weapons) is incorrect,

Pakistan's tactical nukes are being seen as potentially destabilising because they delegate the ability to launch nuclear weapons to military commanders on the ground.

"Pakistan has three to four operational tactical command posts where nuclear weapons might or could be launched from... each of them is like a nuclear-armed country," former US Senator Larry Pressler said in New Delhi on September 28. The former senator, who authored the Pressler Amendment in 1990 cutting Pakistan's access to military hardware, was speaking at the September 28 launch of his book 'Neighbors in Arms'.