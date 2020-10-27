muhammadhafeezmalik
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 270
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Does SBP "double counting" foreign exchange reserves?? Or government exaggerating on every key economic indicator??
There is the issue of the level of foreign exchange reserves with the SBP. Even after COVID-19, reserves have been increasing, despite the big outflow of 'hot' money of $3 billion, from $10.8 billion at the end of March 20 to $11.8 billion as of 9th October 2020. How did this happen? The answer lies in the fact that the SBP has quietly engaged in short-term borrowing from the foreign currency deposits of the commercial banks of $5.9 billion. However, the reported level of these deposits does not reflect this borrowing and the overall level of reserves therefore probably includes a big component of 'double counting'. As such, is the reserve position not more fragile than the position indicated by the reserve numbers released by the SBP?
Many of the above conflicting developments does not have immediate and obvious explanations. Hopefully, over time rational explanations will be found for these trends. Perhaps the Government, the SBP and the World Bank will explain clearly the reasons for the apparently conflicting signals.
Dr Hafiz A Pasha
(The writer is Professor Emeritus and former Federal Minister)
There is the issue of the level of foreign exchange reserves with the SBP. Even after COVID-19, reserves have been increasing, despite the big outflow of 'hot' money of $3 billion, from $10.8 billion at the end of March 20 to $11.8 billion as of 9th October 2020. How did this happen? The answer lies in the fact that the SBP has quietly engaged in short-term borrowing from the foreign currency deposits of the commercial banks of $5.9 billion. However, the reported level of these deposits does not reflect this borrowing and the overall level of reserves therefore probably includes a big component of 'double counting'. As such, is the reserve position not more fragile than the position indicated by the reserve numbers released by the SBP?
Many of the above conflicting developments does not have immediate and obvious explanations. Hopefully, over time rational explanations will be found for these trends. Perhaps the Government, the SBP and the World Bank will explain clearly the reasons for the apparently conflicting signals.
Dr Hafiz A Pasha
(The writer is Professor Emeritus and former Federal Minister)
Conflicting signals
The big changes in the movement of key macroeconomic variables following the spread since March 2020 of COVID-19 ...
www.brecorder.com