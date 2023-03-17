Does Putin Want Nuclear War?
March 16, 2023
US senator wants ‘nuclear war’ – Moscow
American politicians are inciting an “apocalyptic conflict,” Russia’s envoy has warned
What is the point of these endless Russian complaints? Will the Kremlin ever understand that it is the Kremlin’s failure to use sufficient force to terminate a conflict whose ever-widening character threatens to end in nuclear war? Why does the Kremlin refuse to understand an obvious situation? Where is the Russian Army?
https://www.rt.com/russia/573046-antonov-graham-planes-threat/
How many times have senior Russian officials noted incidents that “confirm US involvement in the Ukraine conflict”? Why does the Kremlin embarrass itself by pointing out incidents that it does nothing about? The drone was obviously a provocation. Washington’s intention was to produce a Russian response to a drone headed into Russian territory. Will the drone incident be the excuse for sending F-16s to Ukraine? https://www.rt.com/russia/573036-russia-us-drone-search/
The Kremlin is again sitting on its butt, as it did for 8 years from 2014 until 2022, while the West restores and upgrades Ukraine’s military capability. Meanwhile, the Kremlin prepares more troubles for itself by refusing to acknowledge that it is at war, not conducting a “limited military operation” in Donbass. The Kremlin’s inability to understand the dangers in an ever-widening war is inexplicable.
Why does the Kremlin expect Russians to fight a war that the Kremlin shows no signs of intention to win? Soldiers don’t want to die for the purpose of their government negotiating a settlement. Has the Russian Army refused to fight a war that Putin has no intention of winning?
Precisely as I predicted from the beginning, the longer this conflict continues, the more involved Washington becomes. The more Washington is involved, the more dangerous the conflict becomes. How can such an obvious fact escape the Kremlin? And Washington?
