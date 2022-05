Pro-Pakistan point of view is the need of the hour, especially in public discourse, where pro-western or ethno-fascist or disguised anti-Pakistan ranting is rampant. But whenever I stress too much on this point, it feels like repetitive, like I just did it a minute ago. May be because it is cooking in my head, most of the time. So when it is time to make the point, it feels like real cringe. What do you guys think??