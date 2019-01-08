What's new

Does PDF Do A Good Job of Representing Pakistani Society

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
Pakistan
United States
İ am just being curious here. Does PDF do a great job of accurately portraying all facets of the Pakistani society??

Because we mostly see all of the educated english speaking people here. Kinda like how r/Turkey only has educated, english speaking Left Wing people on there.

And we don't get to see the people who post comments like Yes, Mashallah, Good, Very Nice, Rasool s.a.w sey kon kon pyar karta hai mera comment like kare etc. How can we get some of these dulhan bus people into PDF or get them educated. Like how can we give them access to things like udemy, Khan Academy or other learning services where they can learn English or any language they like, where they can learn about geo-politics, foreign affairs, science subject matter, true knowledge of the deen vs what the 10 pence mullah teach and pull them out of the darkness of being ignorant(due to no fault of their own). This might just solve Pakistan's problem of electing complete buffoons to high office.

Yes İ do realize my words are a tad bit condescending. But this is the reality and we need to somehow come up with a creative solution within our social and economic constraints.
 
