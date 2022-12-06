Does PDF administration support "I"SIS supporters on PDF ?

Maula Jatt said:



doesn't mean he subscribes to their ideology,

Mods are not Autistic like you to not see the context that's why they didn't ban him



stop playing with shit like that, he lives in Canada too, its not a joke you moron Yeah it was in response to my post, there's a thing called a f***ing context @Sayfullah wasn't celebrating their nasheeds just like in my post I wasn't celebrating Indian patriotic songs - just said that they sounded a certain way, lots of other people have casually expressed such opinions on the Internetdoesn't mean he subscribes to their ideology,Mods are not Autistic like you to not see the context that's why they didn't ban himstop playing with shit like that, he lives in Canada too, its not a joke you moron Click to expand...

Sayfullah said:

The second he said the Quran needs refining and the second he started rejecting Hadith and the Quran, he became a Murtad

Jamahir is not a Muslim and has nothing to do with islam. He committed acts of kufr with his words and because of that he is Murtad.



I stopped responding to that murtad and ignored him cuz he already committed apostasy so there was no point in responding with Islamic proofs to his claims.



If we were living in a real Islamic country he would be severely punished for his apostasy. There’s only 1 punishment for it.



Islam had nothing to do with what he said.

He became murtad. Anyone who agrees with him or believes in his ideology are also murtads.

The reasoning for him being Murtad is because he rejected the verses of the Quran, rejected Hadith and speaks Quran needs refining.

Anyone who even agrees with what he said becomes murtad like him.



Not just leftist. He is a munafiq because he tried acting like a Muslim while committing acts of kufr openly. He is worse than kaffirs.



Anyone holding the views he holds are murtads like him. @jamahir is a Murtad and there is no doubt in thatThe second he said the Quran needs refining and the second he started rejecting Hadith and the Quran, he became a MurtadJamahir is not a Muslim and has nothing to do with islam. He committed acts of kufr with his words and because of that he is Murtad.I stopped responding to that murtad and ignored him cuz he already committed apostasy so there was no point in responding with Islamic proofs to his claims.Islam had nothing to do with what he said.He became murtad. Anyone who agrees with him or believes in his ideology are also murtads.The reasoning for him being Murtad is because he rejected the verses of the Quran, rejected Hadith and speaks Quran needs refining.Anyone who even agrees with what he said becomes murtad like him.Not just leftist. He is a munafiq because he tried acting like a Muslim while committing acts of kufr openly. He is worse than kaffirs.Anyone holding the views he holds are murtads like him. Click to expand...

Maula Jatt said: and for ffs stop being creepy, screenshotting random posts from months ago and then sharing it like a weirdo Click to expand...

Doesn't subscribe ? He very much believes in it. Here's his "I"SISee threatening post meant for me but also those who speak like me. The post is from Areesh's complaint threat calling for my ban for that stupid thing called blasphemy :"If we were living in a real Islamic country he would be severely punished for his apostasy. There’s only 1 punishment for it."That and the rest of it makes for the case of no ambiguity about it.He speaks threats and then he and his gang get me banned for some haraami thing called blasphemy because of which Mashal Khan and the Sri Lankan manager were lynched, and now they have become clone copies of Areesh and post the same "Shut up, pervert" a hundred times. And when I respond to them as to their reality with choice words it is me getting my posts deleted but they remain laughing like the wolves they are. This is injustice. Don't I have the right to demand rectification ?