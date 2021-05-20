Does Palestine Have Right to Self Defence? | क्या फ़िलिस्तीन को आत्मरक्षा का हक़ है? Faizan Mustafa

Salam,He describes that why Israel and Palestine, both have right to defend. As a UN member, if some member is under attack, then she can respond. However, the attack should include deadly force. So stone pelting is not an attack.In addition, there is a law of proportionality. More like a quid quo pro plus. Though Israel stops most of the rockets, but it cannot fire as much rockets/bombs/shells. Stopping the rocket is like stopping an attempt to murder, as murder has not occurred so in response, you cannot kill. Moreover, the right to self defence is used to calm the situation, and not an aggression.Moreover, in response, Israel is committing war crimes. Yes, it has a right of self defence, but it doesn't include killing children, civilians, school bombing, etc. So argument should be of war crimes and not about self defence.Also, the law of proportionality dictates, that same amount of force should be used. It doesn't mean if somebody scratch your car, then in response, you dispossess him of his home, bulldoze his car and break his arms and legs.Israel should learn from Azerbaijan. They have used low calibre weapons, with recorded footage, to precisely damage the enemy. In one video they hit an artillery unit, parked in somebody garage. They did three strikes, yet just the garage was damaged.Not like blaming that Aljazeera building is occupied by some enemy, and bring down to its footprint, with no proof whatsoever.Lastly, western media blame China about Uighur, and really don't talk about nearly a neighbouring region of Kashmir, that was locked down for more than a year with all communications cut off. Similarly, it babbles about Jamal Kashogi, but silent on Aljazeera building bombing.So, as a nation we should counter their blame game withas we cannot confirm/deny their reports. Because sometimes, they lie and sometimes they don't.