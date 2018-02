I believe when our cruise missiles were being used as strategic nuclear weapons then there was no need to manufacture our own TJ/TF engines. But now we are deploying cruise missiles in a conventional role. Putting them on 550 tonne missile boats in anti-ship roles, land attack roles or using Ra'ad to target radar facilities.



Our need for these missiles has exponentially increased, if we are to save millions of dollars on hundreds of these missiles then the next logical step would be to mass produce them using our own industry.

