Does Pakistan have any defence against foreign submarines

What is Pakistans counter measure against Indian submarines in case of war.
you mean like this
Tea at hawks bay while the camera is rolling.
The previous CNS said the PN is working to build a sound-underwater surveillance system. On top of that, the PN uses long-range maritime patrol aircraft (LRMPA), sonar-equipped frigates (F-22P), helicopters, and its own submarines to seek and stop enemy submarines. The PN's strategy will basically build upon these core areas (i.e., SOSUS, LRMPA, ships, helicopters and submarines) with more numbers in the coming years.
I have read on this forum that a single American ohio class submarine can level an entire country. Is Pakistan also prepared for American subs?
An Ohio sub can launch missiles from thousands of kms away so nobody is really prepared for that.
Darn it all. America is far beyond everyone else it's ridiculous. How far can the Pakistani subs shoot their missiles.
I would say 450km away with the babur 3
We may not be able to touch their submarines, but knowing USA's capital is israel, we just need to threaten to send our esteemed diplomat Shaheen, and they'll back off, on a serious note though, this is why our Ababeel missile project is so important, if can covertly have an 'Tipu' ICBM version of it, then should such a scenario ever occur in the future we will at least some foundation to stand on, however knowing the American cowardly ways; they'll just go to the sanction route/ regime change...hence i doubt there would be a direct confrontation.
But America is the reason Pakistan can't do anything about Israel and their evil ways. Pakistan definitely needs missiles that can strike anywhere in the world.
I agree, but we don't have the luxury to showcase it due to a weak economy, since it would just give the west a reason for sanctioning us, we should do what we must, but discreetly.But America is the reason Pakistan can't do anything about Israel and their evil ways. Pakistan definitely needs missiles that can strike anywhere in the world.