Does Pakistan have any defence against foreign submarines

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,339
66
19,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Whitefalcon90 said:
What is Pakistans counter measure against Indian submarines in case of war.
The previous CNS said the PN is working to build a sound-underwater surveillance system. On top of that, the PN uses long-range maritime patrol aircraft (LRMPA), sonar-equipped frigates (F-22P), helicopters, and its own submarines to seek and stop enemy submarines. The PN's strategy will basically build upon these core areas (i.e., SOSUS, LRMPA, ships, helicopters and submarines) with more numbers in the coming years.
 
W

Whitefalcon90

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 12, 2017
35
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
The previous CNS said the PN is working to build a sound-underwater surveillance system. On top of that, the PN uses long-range maritime patrol aircraft (LRMPA), sonar-equipped frigates (F-22P), helicopters, and its own submarines to seek and stop enemy submarines. The PN's strategy will basically build upon these core areas (i.e., SOSUS, LRMPA, ships, helicopters and submarines) with more numbers in the coming years.
I have read on this forum that a single American ohio class submarine can level an entire country. Is Pakistan also prepared for American subs?
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
947
3
2,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Whitefalcon90 said:
Darn it all. America is far beyond everyone else it's ridiculous. How far can the Pakistani subs shoot their missiles.
We may not be able to touch their submarines, but knowing USA's capital is israel, we just need to threaten to send our esteemed diplomat Shaheen, and they'll back off, on a serious note though, this is why our Ababeel missile project is so important, if can covertly have an 'Tipu' ICBM version of it, then should such a scenario ever occur in the future we will at least some foundation to stand on, however knowing the American cowardly ways; they'll just go to the sanction route/ regime change...hence i doubt there would be a direct confrontation.
 
W

Whitefalcon90

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 12, 2017
35
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dual Wielder said:
We may not be able to touch the submarines, but knowing USA's capital is israel, we just need to threaten to send of our esteemed diplomat Shaheen, and they'll back off, on a serious note though, this is why our Ababeel missile project is so important, if can covertly have an 'Tipu' ICBM version of it, then should such a scenario ever occur in the future we will at least some foundation to stand on, however knowing the American cowardly ways; they'll just go to the sanction route/ regime change...
But America is the reason Pakistan can't do anything about Israel and their evil ways. Pakistan definitely needs missiles that can strike anywhere in the world.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
947
3
2,679
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Whitefalcon90 said:
But America is the reason Pakistan can't do anything about Israel and their evil ways. Pakistan definitely needs missiles that can strike anywhere in the world.
I agree, but we don't have the luxury to showcase it due to a weak economy, since it would just give the west a reason for sanctioning us, we should do what we must, but discreetly.
 
