Does Pakistan have any defence against foreign submarines

Whitefalcon90 said: Darn it all. America is far beyond everyone else it's ridiculous. How far can the Pakistani subs shoot their missiles.

We may not be able to touch their submarines, but knowing USA's capital is israel, we just need to threaten to send our esteemed diplomat Shaheen, and they'll back off, on a serious note though, this is why our Ababeel missile project is so important, if can covertly have an 'Tipu' ICBM version of it, then should such a scenario ever occur in the future we will at least some foundation to stand on, however knowing the American cowardly ways; they'll just go to the sanction route/ regime change...hence i doubt there would be a direct confrontation.