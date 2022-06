Azadkashmir said: i am sure american army learns languages of its enemies and friends like.



so my question does pak army learn other languages such russian, german, french etc. Click to expand...

In Islamabad, there was an institute known as the National Institute of Modern Languages, I think now it is transformed into the National University of Modern Languages.Many of the students in university are Armed Forces officers, who learn the languages of their country of assignment in the capacity of Attaches and could be some kind of other deployments - but could not be confirmed.