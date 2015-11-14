DOES LESS WEIGHT EQUAL MORE COMFORT IN TACTICAL GEAR?

Due to the fact that our armed forces operate in truly hot mission environments, the wearing comfort of combat clothing in hot areas is of course extremely important. At the same time I observe that the discussion circles around a central assessment criterion, namely the weight.

INTRODUCTION

WHAT CRITERIA DO WE LOOK AT?

CORRECT FIT OF THE GARMENT

Beware: You’re wearing the clothes on your body and usually while in motion. Often a light shirt feels great when you hold it in your hand, but when you put it on and you’re in action, it is still absolutely poor because it tenses, restricts or slouches.

AIR PERMEABILITY OR AIR CIRCULATION

The unanimous opinion was that in a hot environment every breeze that you feel on the surface of the skin is pleasant. Even if the air in these areas is warmer than the surface of the skin.

Work requires energy and heat is generated. This is known from different machines (not necessarily internal combustion engines, because the ignitions produce the heat there).

So you lose a lot of fluid, which you have to supply to the body again, but do not carry enough with you. In extreme cases, this can mean up to 5 liters of a “wasted” and not necessarily needed loss of fluid.

RE-DRYING

This isn’t so important in hot and dry regions, because 100% cotton also dries very quickly. However, the more tropical it gets, the worse a 100% cotton fabric can get dry again, since the cotton absorbs a lot of moisture and it unwillingly releases it again.

FUNCTIONAL ELEMENTS

I would like to emphasize the last part of the sentence, "can definitely get rid of“.

CONCLUSION

Reducing the weight at the disadvantage of mobility and functionality is in the best case a zero-sum game, in some cases even counterproductive.

Weight is only one influencing factor that, when considered and optimized all alone, doesn’t automatically lead to a better performance.