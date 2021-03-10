Does Iran actually want to rejoin the nuclear deal?

Its pretty silly to ask if iran wants to "rejoin" the jcpoa,when iran never left it,indeed the only one who did that was the us.

The problem here is the simple inability of the us to accept that the only deal on offer is the original jcpoa,and that there will not be any "better" deal,nor will there be any agreements on the possibility of future deals involving missiles or irans foreign policy,after all,if the us cannot even live up to its obligations of this simple one issue deal,then why would iran even consider the possibility of future deals,indeed long before there could even be talks about talks involving the possibility of future deals,the us would have to demonstrate that the jcpoa could survive a complete transition from one democratic regime to one republican regime.It is the us seeming inability to guarantee this that effectively renders all the possibilities for long term deal making pointless,effectively any deals done with a us regime are limited to the political lifespan of that regime only,ie 4 to 8 years max.

Time is not on the us side,yet the biden regime still seems to believe that it can somehow achieve a "better" deal through negotiation,that the chump regime failed to achieve through thuggery,blackmail and economic warfare,tho the biden regime seems more than happy to continue with these chumpist legacies as well.