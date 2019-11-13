Does Indian Society Train Indians to be Cheat and Lie? - Brightwork Research & Analysis

In all my 28 years in this country, I’ve seen lying and cheating as a way of life.

Started all the way back in school when copying from others wasn’t just common, but even something people were proud of.

Then I went to college and plagiarism was rampant. Copying papers from friends, downloading papers online, etc. was the norm.

Even in school science fairs, you had people buying pre-made science projects from shops and passing it off as their own. Every city has these shops, usually near college/school stationery stores that will make science projects for you.

Some of my friends went on to do PhDs. There is a massive cottage industry of “PhD mills”. Basically, some guy will write a PhD thesis for you (for as little as 20,000). Some third rate university will grant you a PhD on the basis of this fraud PhD. The PhD topic will be extremely generic and not worth its paper. – Reddit