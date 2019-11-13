Does Indian Society Train Indians to be Cheat and Lie? - Brightwork Research & Analysis

Indians really began to flow into the US in significant numbers with the change in H1-B law in 1991. In that roughly 30 years, the US went from having a negligible number of Indians to Indians, being over 1% of the population and growing rapidly. But in these three decades, Indians have developed a reputation of being the least honest of all racial groups and being prosecuted for white-collar crime completely out of proportion with their numbers. This article will review insightful quotes on how Indian has a culture that creates dishonest people that are a threat to others.
The Culture of India
Academics in India
Indians will often talk up their degrees. However, if one has enough money, one can buy degrees. This is explained in the following quotation.
Culture of Scarcity
India has a culture of scarcity, and it leads to extreme hoarding. You keep the absolute most for yourself and your family and give out the absolute least to everyone else. This is expressed in the following quotation.
This behavior has led to trouble with authorities for white-collar crime.
Poverty and a Third World Mind Set?
This quote helps westerners get into the mindset of India.
Scams in India
India is a nation of scams. This, in addition to being a generally dirty country, is why India does not receive that much tourist business. Let us take stock of the lies told in this video,
The travel agent is lying to the mark about trains being canceled.
Lie# 2
The markup is exorbitant on the tickets.
Lie# 3
The agent lies about not taking any money from the transaction, saying it goes to the Indian government.
Lie# 4
The agent lies about any other travel agent charging double the price.
Lie# 5
The agent presents the idea that other travel agents are scammers. This is true but is not honest as a defense if he is also a scammer.
Religious Scams
Religious scams are big in India.
Saying that the Place You’re Looking for has Moved or is Closed
Indian culture is dishonest. When they first arrived in India, the British found this, so it is not something that the British culture brought to India. Indians are significantly degrading the lives of non-Indians in all of the countries where Indians immigrate. And to understand why it is important to know that Indians are bringing their culture with them from India. Since independence, India has made no reforms but has grown its population. This has created an increased desperation level, and Indians then bring this culture to where they immigrate.
All non-Indians need to on guard regarding the Indian culture. Indians do not appear to have any concept of integrity. They don’t appear to have shame about lying.
