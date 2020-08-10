Does Indian Army have a caste problem?

I saw the interaction of the pilots and engineers, ground crew of the Su30MKI when they came to the UK and i would say they have a caste problem. I saw a Su30MKI pilot nearly slap a ground crew person with the back of his hand while standing underneath a wing, but he managed to stop himself just about, the ground crew did not like or objected to what was asked of him or the manner it was asked of him from the pilot and resisted and the pilot didnot like it at all.



I was with some other british aviation nerds, and we all found the interaction very odd. I understood what was going on, but they did not, and I did not go into any further at all.



This was with people working at a top Su30MKI squadron in 2007 when they came to RIAT for a static display and "display" ( which was 1 circle of the airfied, and a straight pull up before he dissappeared).....



You may try and argue that this is indiscipline issue, but the manner in which the pilot reacted, had tones of caste in it...



It was at that point, that It became apparent to me, that the IAF would never be a threat to the PAF ... and everything i have seen to date, reinforces that fact.