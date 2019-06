If you 0.1 percent knowledge or interest the things that can be achieved in agriculture is limitless .

I am not a farmer nor I have studied agriculture . I am just an ordinary gardener with main focus on growing flowers and some exotic vegetables and the possibilities are endless in Pakistan . You can just grow anything through in this tunnel farming and use drip irrigation for watering and import better verities of seeds and trees for better yield .

Modern technology can save Pakistan's agricultura only .

No has has even focused on cutflower production where as Indian is earning billion after growing and exporting cutflowrr such as asiatic lilies, gloriosa lilies and lisianthus which are top three flowers In the cutflowrr industry. Kenya is earning billions. All of the flowers sold in neither lands are produced in Kenya.





Who told you that and what made you an expert?

Please tell me that .







And the biggest misconception about tunnel farming is that, it would not produced crops of season as the title has mentioned , it can only help crops grow faster and the crops are clean and save from insects and are prestige and perfect unlike stuff that is grown in open air.

Click to expand...