Does Egypt’s contracting of the Rafale and the espionage satellite with France mean the cancellation of the Deal of the Century with Italy?



​

Egypt has purchased an additional 30 Rafale aircraft from France, according to data provided by the Egyptian and French ministries of defense and Dassault Aviation, the plane's manufacturer. The deal, signed on April 26, was worth 4 billion euros, or $ 4.7 billion.After the announcement of this deal, many observers wondered about the fate of the Egyptian deal of the century with the Italian side, which includes billions of dollars of Italian aircraft and frigates.Egyptian military analyst Sameh Al-Jallad said in this regard that there is no relationship between the two deals, adding that the increase in the number of the Rafale is very natural and its delay was due to political and technical reasons (in terms of arming), and when all these problems were solved, the country made a deal for the last version of the Rafale with their lethal weapons: Meteor, Scalp, and Mika NG.He said that adding the Rafale has nothing to do with the acquisition of the Typhoon because Egypt is working to achieve integration between the different weapons, so when the Rafale works next to the Typhoon, we are talking about a terrible deterrent force capable of opening holes in the most powerful air defenses on the face of the earth.With regard to the contract for the spy satellite, the expert indicated that there are two types of spy satellites: a thermal electro-optical and another type of radar SAR. And when Egypt owns the two types beside the communications satellite launched by Egypt, known as "Tiba 1", the country will become one of the 10 most powerful military countries in space due to the space integration it has acquired.The French satellite, which will be contracted by Egypt, is a thermoelectric satellite responsible for shooting extremely accurate snapshots of the conditions on the ground, and Egypt wanted to contract it from 4 years ago, but the difference in price was the reason for the delay in the deal, as France insisted on the amount of $ 600 million at the time. As for the Italian satellite, it is a satellite that spies on radar emissions from the seas, air, land and wireless communications ... it has no relationship with the French satellite at all, and therefore there is no relationship or influence on the deal of the century.He suggested that the deal of the century with Italy was delayed due to the opposition parties, human rights organizations, and some journalists who obtained significant external financial support in order to inflame the situation between Egypt and Italy, taking advantage of the Rejeni case and attacking the Italian government with all ferocity and almost daily, as the Italian media, read or heard, is not without Rejeni's name. Made the Italian government a little hesitant.He stressed that the French deal will move the stagnant water in the deal of the century in addition to that Italy is suffering economically since the repercussions of Corona and is in great need of that deal. The French deal with the deteriorating economic situation of Italy may accelerate the conclusion of the deal of the century soon, especially that the Italian company "Eni" is pressing hard on government agencies to conclude the deal, especially since the French company "Total" has become a standstill for it and wants to get a piece of the Egyptian gas cake in the Mediterranean.