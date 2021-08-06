Does currycel mean just Indian guys?

Shazzad123
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- May 27, 2021
- 99
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
I went to this incel wiki page and they included Pakistanis in the currycel page. They're saying there is a racial disadvantage with Indian men in the dating game in America. Okcupid in America rates Indian men last
Now, half Pakistanis aren't even genetically Indian. 43 million Pashtuns, 10 million Baloch, 19 million Baloch in Sindh. There is 5 million Kashmiris too
most Pakistanis aren't racially similar to Indians
Also I live in the UK and have never seen a Pakistani guy especially a Mirpuri or Pashtun have issues with women. They literally get the second most after Jamaican guys. Even princess diana, britney spears, Jemima goldsmith, Kamaliya and Lauren Booth dated Pakistani guys from here
You have English Defense League sisters like Tommy Robinson's cousin Jeannette who dated Pakistani guys
It says South Asian guys ask for bobs and vagene all day. First of all, only Indian guys do this. I've never seen a Pakistani do this. Second, there is no racial similarities between most Pakistanis vs indians.
https://incels.wiki/w/Currycel
Now, half Pakistanis aren't even genetically Indian. 43 million Pashtuns, 10 million Baloch, 19 million Baloch in Sindh. There is 5 million Kashmiris too
most Pakistanis aren't racially similar to Indians
Also I live in the UK and have never seen a Pakistani guy especially a Mirpuri or Pashtun have issues with women. They literally get the second most after Jamaican guys. Even princess diana, britney spears, Jemima goldsmith, Kamaliya and Lauren Booth dated Pakistani guys from here
You have English Defense League sisters like Tommy Robinson's cousin Jeannette who dated Pakistani guys
It says South Asian guys ask for bobs and vagene all day. First of all, only Indian guys do this. I've never seen a Pakistani do this. Second, there is no racial similarities between most Pakistanis vs indians.
https://incels.wiki/w/Currycel