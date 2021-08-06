Does currycel mean just Indian guys?

I went to this incel wiki page and they included Pakistanis in the currycel page. They're saying there is a racial disadvantage with Indian men in the dating game in America. Okcupid in America rates Indian men lastNow, half Pakistanis aren't even genetically Indian. 43 million Pashtuns, 10 million Baloch, 19 million Baloch in Sindh. There is 5 million Kashmiris tooThis most Pakistanis aren't racially similar to IndiansAlso I live in the UK and have never seen a Pakistani guy especially a Mirpuri or Pashtun have issues with women. They literally get the second most after Jamaican guys. Even princess diana, britney spears, Jemima goldsmith, Kamaliya and Lauren Booth dated Pakistani guys from hereYou have English Defense League sisters like Tommy Robinson's cousin Jeannette who dated Pakistani guysIt says South Asian guys ask for bobs and vagene all day. First of all, only Indian guys do this. I've never seen a Pakistani do this. Second, there is no racial similarities between most Pakistanis vs indians.