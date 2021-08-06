What's new

Does currycel mean just Indian guys?

I went to this incel wiki page and they included Pakistanis in the currycel page. They're saying there is a racial disadvantage with Indian men in the dating game in America. Okcupid in America rates Indian men last

Now, half Pakistanis aren't even genetically Indian. 43 million Pashtuns, 10 million Baloch, 19 million Baloch in Sindh. There is 5 million Kashmiris too

most Pakistanis aren't racially similar to Indians

Also I live in the UK and have never seen a Pakistani guy especially a Mirpuri or Pashtun have issues with women. They literally get the second most after Jamaican guys. Even princess diana, britney spears, Jemima goldsmith, Kamaliya and Lauren Booth dated Pakistani guys from here

You have English Defense League sisters like Tommy Robinson's cousin Jeannette who dated Pakistani guys

It says South Asian guys ask for bobs and vagene all day. First of all, only Indian guys do this. I've never seen a Pakistani do this. Second, there is no racial similarities between most Pakistanis vs indians.

https://incels.wiki/w/Currycel
 
Punjabis are not related to Indians only other Punjabis who happen to be on the other side but that's about it.. They are spring of the Aryans from their other cousins like the Kashmirs and Pashtuns
 
Dear Lord thanks to these Indian's all men 50 shades white get lumped with these roaches.
 
We do not have anything in common with weak and dirty Hindus.
 
We do not have anything in common with weak and dirty Hindus.
Some Pakistanis better contact these white incel wiki people and tell them to remove us from the list. Its not that difficult to pimp white women out for Pakistani guys here in the UK. We are not an incel group by any measures.
Dear Lord thanks to these Indian's all men 50 shades lighter get lumped with these roaches.
Some Pakistanis

Probably western Pakistanis or northern Pakistanis better get our names off the list. This makes white boys look like they're hot and wanted and most white boys wouldn't dare come through any of our neighborhoods spitting this nonsense in Britain. There would be a race riot. Most Mirpuris are savage fighters and are not weak currycel Indians
 
Now, half Pakistanis aren't even genetically Indian. 43 million Pashtuns, 10 million Baloch, 19 million Baloch in Sindh. There is 5 million Kashmiris too

Second, there is no racial similarities between most Pakistanis vs indians.
What world do you live in?
 
Indian guys my age in the US do have problems with women and are generally somewhat awkward but there are some who are getting girlfriends albeit that occurs much less than people of other races on average.
Typically those involved with sports and social activities to increase social skills.

I blame the role of the mother in the Indian family for that problem somewhat. I think in any society where mothers have such a dominant role the boys are less succesful with women.
 
We do not have anything in common with weak and dirty Hindus.
he is making it look as if a Muslim is abusing hindus.

Hiptullha have you given up on this here sarky fraud for fear of a ban? or can you please post that screenshot again and damn the ban?

I am not even allowed to post the truth about indians (and Americans). get accused of racism and of having bad upbringing, not by the eagle but another one.

eagle would just quietly delete posts or with a message of "trolling/post of no values/ insulted a country etc.
 
India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are bigger than Europe and have more ethnicities. technically their is no "Indian" ethnicity. It is a group of ethnicities that we refer to as Indian because the are in the same geographic area so they share some cultural and linguistic aspects
 
These Punjabis in India has no relations with India either they are 100% Aryans.. It is basically Pakistanis caught on the other side of the border with different faith.. A region Pakistan should have usurped



 
Philip the Arab said:
Indian guys my age in the US do have problems with women and are generally somewhat awkward but there are some who are getting girlfriends albeit that occurs much less than people of other races on average.
Typically those involved with sports and social activities to increase social skills.

I blame the role of the mother in the Indian family for that problem somewhat.
Indians in the UK are similar

However you just need to walk on the average road and see that Pakistani guys are liked by white and black females here

I mean these white incels have pages for black guys, Chinese guys, arabs, North africans too

This page is for Arab guys

Are there Arab males in sports in America?

He even claims an Arab Chad is Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is Pakistani and he is from a town next to me

They keep throwing Pakistanis in between south asia and the Middle East on their incel pages

He even used Pakistani chaiwala which is a Pashtun

 
@Hiptullha have you given up on this here sarky **** for fear of a ban? or can you please post that screenshot again and damn the ban?

I am not even allowed to post the truth about indians (and Americans). get accused of racism and of having bad upbringing, not by the eagle but another one.

eagle would just quietly delete posts or with a message of "trolling/post of no values/ insulted a country etc.
You have to do it like I do, go in via stealth mode quick jab and walk out with a limp and point the finger to a Pajeet to guide the mods.
 
You have to do it like I do, go in via stealth mode quick jab and walk out with a limp and point the finger to a Pajeet to guide the mods.
Are indian guys in America that bad?

You can just walk on an average road here in Britain and see most white and black females picking Pakistani boys

The two most hated guys are Chinese and Somali guys in the UK

Pakistani and Jamaicans are two of the most liked

As much trouble Mirpuris give in the UK. 1 great thing about them is that they're not incel or weak. They're big and tough. They're not scared of skinheads or any body. Seems like playing by the rules and being civilized is a sign of weakness for these white boys. Indian guys are generally hardworking and good citizens but then behind the scenes. They get stereotyped as small, weak and pushovers.


 
@Shazzad123 why are you going to incel sites in the first place?...
A YouTube recommended page popped up called middle eastern and north african incels. They called Indians currycels. So then I was like. What is a incel? I looked up the meaning of incel and found it means a white guy who cant get women and then engages in school shootings. However there was a link called currycel. This link showed Indian guys being hated the most in America. What did Indian guys do to deserve all this hate? Indian isnt even a race.

I really think this Hinduism stuff and vegetarian diets is messing Hindu guys up. Indians in America are 90% Hindus.
 
