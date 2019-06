China’s US$3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves may not be sufficient to support a crisis in the economy, analysts say

Authorities have kept foreign reserves stable at around US$3.1 trillion since burning through almost US$1 trillion between mid-2014 and 2017 to defend the yuan

China’s US dollar interest rate for one-year deposits implied by the yuan exchange rate has risen to around 3.4 per cent from 2.4 per cent last August, according to Thomson Reuters data. Photo: Bloomberg

As the trade war with the US escalates, the government is quietly tightening outbound money flows further, although according to Chinese law, citizens are allowed to withdraw as much as US$50,000 a year.