I've been watching some videos on a website called funker530.com showing FC personnel ambushed by BLA.

Some of these videos are very graphic to watch.

One thing I noticed is that in every video, soldiers lacked basic first moves such as finding proper cover, preparing a combined retaliation. Or fleeing the ambushed area as fast as you can if you're vehiculed.

In one heart breaking video, FC soldiers receive a sniper attack than the QRF is lured into a dry river nest surrounded by high cliffs where BLA dogs are waiting for them. Once the soldiers enter the ambush area, they are charged with light fire and RPG's, they have no other choice than running back for their lives leaving behind casualties.

Similarly a vehicled army convoy receives RPG fire and instead of crossing the ambushed area as fast as possible, soldiers stop their convoy under the mercy of enemy fire causing several casualties.

Most of these precious lives could have been saved with proper training and vehicles other than Toyota pickups.



What are your thoughts ?

Click to expand...