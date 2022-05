jamahir said: Do you want to repent for this too and go kill some Hindus ? Click to expand...

lastofthepatriots said: Why would you want your kids to smoke? Click to expand...

I always want to go kill Hindus in kashmir. I don't need an excuse for it.Back in the days people used to greet people with hookah pani, I just want my kids to carry on the tradition. Smoke doesn't kill Only Allah kills.There's only 3-4 houses left in my village who still smoke hookah. I don't want this tradition to die.