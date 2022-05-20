What's new

Does anyone other than chetona mob care about a Pakistani apology?

Would an apology help? Yes, of course it would especially those who suffered gravely.

But I personally don’t give a toss. The mass surrender was bigger than the apology.

I don’t know any common people who demands an apology.

But it’s a pass time of the Dhakaya chetona brigade.

Rest of the country wants a prosperous and brotherly relationship with Pakistan. Especially with Hinduvta on the rise. Hinduvta hasn’t been this menacing in my part of the country since Sufi Saint Shah Jalal rode into town!

Not even Sheikh Mujib wanted to break up Pakistan. How I do I know that? Just ask Khakeda Zia and her BNP mob. Zia declared independence, you know!
 
Looks like a bad nightmare nothing else, People with Egos and boomer mentality in our establishment still look up to Uncle sam .
 

