Does anyone have experience with buying property in Turkey?

I will soon be flying to Turkey with some friends to view an apartment in Turkey. One friend actually buys houses/appartments and renovates them to rent them and he has years of experience. The appartment is located in the beautiful city of Izmir (Torbali). The appartment is located in a 8 story building and is approx. 150 m2. It has a pre-built kitchen, 2 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms and a living room. Underneath the appartment there are shops. The appartment is still being built and will be delivered in August of this year. The appartment costs 55000 euros, but the actual price after August will be around 80 to 90000 euros. Does anyone have any experience with buying property in Turkey? I have heard a lot of dodgy stories. What should I take into account before buying property in Turkey? Are there any reliable people on the ground that speak English and can help with the purchase?