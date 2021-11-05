What's new

Does anyone have experience with buying property in Turkey?

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,324
-16
28,918
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
I will soon be flying to Turkey with some friends to view an apartment in Turkey. One friend actually buys houses/appartments and renovates them to rent them and he has years of experience. The appartment is located in the beautiful city of Izmir (Torbali). The appartment is located in a 8 story building and is approx. 150 m2. It has a pre-built kitchen, 2 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms and a living room. Underneath the appartment there are shops. The appartment is still being built and will be delivered in August of this year. The appartment costs 55000 euros, but the actual price after August will be around 80 to 90000 euros. Does anyone have any experience with buying property in Turkey? I have heard a lot of dodgy stories. What should I take into account before buying property in Turkey? Are there any reliable people on the ground that speak English and can help with the purchase?
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

sammuel
Syrian journalist in Turkey forced to sign repatriation document for ‘banana’ video protesting discrimination
Replies
10
Views
688
MMM-E
MMM-E
ghazi52
Parizaad's fully furnished house is on sale in Islamabad for Rs600 million
Replies
6
Views
259
TsAr
TsAr
aamirzs
How America’s Experience with Pakistan Can Help it Deal with Turkey
Replies
4
Views
1K
Osiris
O
Indus Pakistan
Afghanistan: Why Turkey wants to partner with Hungary to protect Kabul airport
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
6K
Microsoft
Microsoft
F-22Raptor
The Pentagon Is Experimenting With Using Artificial Intelligence To "See Days In Advance"
Replies
13
Views
564
Splurgenxs
Splurgenxs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom