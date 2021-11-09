What's new

Does anyone have a saved copy of the 2019 military report on Iran that DIA deleted?

There used to be a copy of the DIA military assessment of Iran at this link:

https://www.dia.mil/Portals/27/Documents/News/Military Power Publications/Iran_Military_Power_V13b_LR.pdf


But it looks like it got deleted recently and all the references to this report also got deleted, does anyone have a saved copy of it or know where to find it?

I think that report released too much information, that's why I saved the link of it, but I should have downloaded the PDF of it too in case it got deleted.

It was similar to this: https://sgp.fas.org/crs/mideast/R44017.pdf
 
