Does anyone have a saved copy of the 2019 military report on Iran that DIA deleted?

There used to be a copy of the DIA military assessment of Iran at this link:But it looks like it got deleted recently and all the references to this report also got deleted, does anyone have a saved copy of it or know where to find it?I think that report released too much information, that's why I saved the link of it, but I should have downloaded the PDF of it too in case it got deleted.It was similar to this: https://sgp.fas.org/crs/mideast/R44017.pdf