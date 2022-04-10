Does anyone else get excited about the afterlife?

When I read in the Quran about untouched females that gets me really excited about heaven and its enough for me to have faith in my Lord. I can't wait.
And i have also read about recliners, wearing gold bracelets, boy servants who look like pearls, rivers of honey and milk. What else do we know about the afterlife particularly the heaven?
And i have also read about recliners, wearing gold bracelets, boy servants who look like pearls, rivers of honey and milk. What else do we know about the afterlife particularly the heaven?