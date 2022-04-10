What's new

Does anyone else get excited about the afterlife?

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
86
-1
98
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When I read in the Quran about untouched females that gets me really excited about heaven and its enough for me to have faith in my Lord. I can't wait.
And i have also read about recliners, wearing gold bracelets, boy servants who look like pearls, rivers of honey and milk. What else do we know about the afterlife particularly the heaven?
 
Sort by date Sort by votes

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

K
  • Article
Getting under the skin: A bunch of artists and scholars is documenting India’s rich tattooing traditions
Replies
1
Views
190
KedarT
K
Eskander
Western Civilization is the manifestation of the Dajjal as a socio-cultural-political-economic phenomenon
2
Replies
18
Views
739
Indos
Indos
B
Sunita Marshall — the role model
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Progressive1
Progressive1
khansaheeb
Indentured Servants in Colonial Virginia
Replies
5
Views
531
Bossman
B
D
Ambedkar Emerged As Modern Prometheus of India - Vishwanath Shegaonkar, IAS (Retired)
Replies
1
Views
214
xeuss
xeuss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom