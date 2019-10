Recently, I have shared a BBC documentary on post ISIS iraq and expressed my views on a whatsapp group about how US destroyed a peaceful country...my friends in the US expressed their fears and told me not to share such views and videos as it may land them in trouble ...I was shocked by their words...does mere sharing a BBC video and being sympathetic to a country that is destroyedd by war ( without any fault of theirs) land them in trouble?

Why are we so scared? Why are we so selfish to a point that we cant openly express our sympathies to people who are ravaged by war?

