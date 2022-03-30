Does America have a problem with only Imran Khan or do they have a Problem with an Independent Pakistan itself?

Very nice and balance analysis, and to the point is that Its America that wants Pakistan to accept Indian supremacy in the region, by doing that they will successfully destroy Pak-China relationship as well, and all the build up we have did so far with help from China will go to waste, regime change might bring some positive and negative aspects with it, but in long terms its just that Pakistan will be push back to darker times, I wished that Pakistan has 2-3 Patriotic non corrupt Parties from which People can pick their leaders from, but unfortunately we have none. If PDM wins they will bring corrupt people back in Power, Pakistan's economy will suffer massively which will force us to go to foreign Powers for help and then they will dictate terms for us. Pakistan needs a massive revolution, the whole system and Political leadership, establishment must be rooted/booted out and bring in the new leaders, leaders who will put Pakistan first.