Does Agnihotra Homa offer protection from Corona Virus?



It is reasonable to conclude that regular performance of Agnihotra Homa at a gap of 12 hours (sunrise and sunset) every day ensures continuous fumigation of the air around thereby preventing the threat from harmful viruses such as Covid-19.



Is Agnihotra proven to destroy the virus?



Can Agnihotra damage the protective protein layer of the viruses?

This question gains importance in finding out whether Agnihotra Homa can be a potent weapon against Covid-19. The research done by Girish Pathade and Pranay Abhang of Fergusson College of Pune shows the loss of capsule formation of a pathogenic bacteria called Klebsiella pneumonia when exposed to Agnihotra ash.

They also found out that the microbial content in the air drastically reduced after exposure to Agnihotra fumes. The effect was high within 10 feet distance from the Homa pot and reduced successively. Ideally, the effect was noticed within 30 feet distance from the Agnihotra Homa pot.

The ability of the smoke of Agnihotra fire to destroy the cell wall of bacteria must be applied to the protein-membrane protection of the viruses too.



The experiments done by Rahul Raveendran Nair is a big leap forward in this direction. His research indicates that Agnihotra Homa does produce hydrocarbons in the air that “Undergo partial oxidation and produce methyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and formic and acetic acids”. Here it is noteworthy to observe that the alcohols that are released in the Homa smoke are similar to the alcohol-based liquid hand sanitizers (with an alcohol concentration of 60%) that are recommended for inactivating the Coronavirus.

Pathade et al.6 (Fergusson College of Pune) used rice as an offering and observed reduction in microbial content and loss of capsule formation in the bacteria. In RR Nair’s experiment7 Navadhanyas (9 types of grains) were used that led to the formation of 17 compounds of alcohol in the air that remained in the air for a maximum duration of 30 minutes. The following Table giving the list of hydrocarbon/ethyl compounds is reproduced from his paper.

RR Nair further reports that “All these volatile substances spread out into the surrounding atmosphere and are subjected to the photochemical reactions with sunlight and form various compounds, which may be the reason behind the strict instructions to perform agnihotra during daytime (sunlight is a major factor)” 7.



He further notes, “.. Partial oxidation of various aromatic hydrocarbons certainly produces formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is the most basic form of an antimicrobial aldehyde and is known to be a reactive antimicrobial as it reacts with proteins and peptides in micro-organisms and kills them. While agnihotra is being performed, a small amount of formaldehyde, along with water vapor, is always produced.”

Hence, it is reasonable to conclude that regular performance of Agnihotra Homa at a gap of 12 hours (sunrise and sunset) every day ensures continuous fumigation of the air around thereby preventing the threat from harmful viruses such as Covid-19.



My earnest appeal to scientists around the world working on containing this virus is to work on the medicinal implications of this Homa and bring out an optimum combination to destroy the Covid-19 virus.

Is this Agnihotra Homa the same as the Traditional Agnihotra Homa?

This question arises due to the fact that traditionally milk is offered in the fire though other kinds of offerings such as grains including rice are permitted. Traditional Agnihotra Homa is a long procedure done on the traditional Vedi (sacrificial altar) by boiling milk in Agnihotrasthaali (pot) in Grhya fire, drawing the fire from Grhya to Ahavniya and making the offerings in Ahavaniya fire. The experimentally produced Agnihotra pot avoids this but retains the shape of the Ahavaniya altar.

Though every householder is ordained to do Agnihotra every day at sunrise and sunset, there are different schools of thought on when to perform: immediately before or soon after sunrise or sunset or a little later. But all texts are unanimous in stating that it must be done close to sunrise and sunset time. The experiments had taken note of the slight variations in time and arrived at a conclusion that exact sunrise and sunset is the ideal time.



The use of rice as the offering is mandatory in Aupasana which is also to be done at sunrise and sunset with the two-line mantra. But only two deities, namely Surya and Agni are worshiped in Aupasana. The third deity Prajapati worshiped in Agnihotra Homa makes the experimentally deduced Homa a simplified form of Agnihotra. Only Surya, Agni and Prajapati are regarded as the deities of Agnihotra.

Our Sutras advocate that Agnihotra can be done in Grhya fire too. Examples include: