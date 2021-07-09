DODHOCHA DAM - SC issues notices to Bahria Town, DHA, Punjab govt

muhammadhafeezmalik
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 1,119
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Bahria Town, Defence Housing Society (DHA) and the Punjab government regarding buying and selling of plots on the land allocated for construction of Dodhocha Dam.
A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the contempt of court petition against buying and selling of plots of Dodhocha Dam land.
The bench directed the Punjab Advocate General to file a comprehensive report about the construction of the Dam and about its land.
The petitioner Col (Retd) Muhammad Tariq Kamal submitted that though the construction of the Dam is continued yet the Bahria Town and the DHA authorities are also involved in selling of its land. Chief Justice Gulzar inquired that if the Dam is being constructed then what else the court could do.
The petitioner replied that though the Dam is being constructed yet its land is also being sold.
The Chief Justice inquired that if all this is going on then what the Chief Secretary Punjab is doing.
The petitioner informed that he wrote many letters to the Chief Secretary about the buying and selling of Dam land but he took no action to stop this practice.
The Chief Justice then said that those who are constructing the Dam should look into this matter.
Col (Retd) Kamal said that the housing societies are making plots on the land allocated for the reservoir of the Dam and selling the plots to people.
After issuing the notices, the bench deferred the case for an indefinite hearing.
In 2019, the Punjab government had told the Supreme Court that it will complete the construction of the dam in 2021. The government has allocated Rs2.8 billion to purchase the land for the dam.
The dam was proposed in 2001.
The dam project also concerns the 35 million gallons per day (MGD) water reservoir of the dam, for supplying water to the garrison city, since the older reservoir of Rawal Dam has completed its life span of 50 years.
According to a study, the dam, once constructed, will have a storage capacity of 45,000 acres and will be able to supply 35 million gallons per day of water to citizens of Rawalpindi.
The feasibility study for Dadhocha dam was approved during 2013-14, after which the Irrigation Department had hired consultants to move ahead with the project.
In 2002, a pre-feasibility study of site no.1 was carried out by the Small Dams Organisation, which remained under active consideration for construction of the dam, the study stated, adding, to secure the area required for the proposed project, a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 was also issued on Nov 3, 2010.
The area falls in the jurisdiction of three Tehsils of Rawalpindi district namely Rawalpindi, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan.
The two new water reservoirs over Ling River and Soan River were planned after realising the population explosion, for which the location of Dadhocha Dam over Ling River was technically evaluated and subsequently recommended by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the petitioner said.
In August 2015, the Punjab government had declared the present site for the dam as technically and economically more feasible.
The consultant had suggested that a very narrow gorge and a natural bowl-shaped reservoir was present at the site, which was ideal for construction of the dam.
It was mentioned in the study that site No.2 will have a storage capacity of 24,259 acres with 25 million gallons a day of water being supplied to the city. The hydrology at the site is rated suitable for sustainable water supply.
A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the contempt of court petition against buying and selling of plots of Dodhocha Dam land.
The bench directed the Punjab Advocate General to file a comprehensive report about the construction of the Dam and about its land.
The petitioner Col (Retd) Muhammad Tariq Kamal submitted that though the construction of the Dam is continued yet the Bahria Town and the DHA authorities are also involved in selling of its land. Chief Justice Gulzar inquired that if the Dam is being constructed then what else the court could do.
The petitioner replied that though the Dam is being constructed yet its land is also being sold.
The Chief Justice inquired that if all this is going on then what the Chief Secretary Punjab is doing.
The petitioner informed that he wrote many letters to the Chief Secretary about the buying and selling of Dam land but he took no action to stop this practice.
The Chief Justice then said that those who are constructing the Dam should look into this matter.
Col (Retd) Kamal said that the housing societies are making plots on the land allocated for the reservoir of the Dam and selling the plots to people.
After issuing the notices, the bench deferred the case for an indefinite hearing.
In 2019, the Punjab government had told the Supreme Court that it will complete the construction of the dam in 2021. The government has allocated Rs2.8 billion to purchase the land for the dam.
The dam was proposed in 2001.
The dam project also concerns the 35 million gallons per day (MGD) water reservoir of the dam, for supplying water to the garrison city, since the older reservoir of Rawal Dam has completed its life span of 50 years.
According to a study, the dam, once constructed, will have a storage capacity of 45,000 acres and will be able to supply 35 million gallons per day of water to citizens of Rawalpindi.
The feasibility study for Dadhocha dam was approved during 2013-14, after which the Irrigation Department had hired consultants to move ahead with the project.
In 2002, a pre-feasibility study of site no.1 was carried out by the Small Dams Organisation, which remained under active consideration for construction of the dam, the study stated, adding, to secure the area required for the proposed project, a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 was also issued on Nov 3, 2010.
The area falls in the jurisdiction of three Tehsils of Rawalpindi district namely Rawalpindi, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan.
The two new water reservoirs over Ling River and Soan River were planned after realising the population explosion, for which the location of Dadhocha Dam over Ling River was technically evaluated and subsequently recommended by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the petitioner said.
In August 2015, the Punjab government had declared the present site for the dam as technically and economically more feasible.
The consultant had suggested that a very narrow gorge and a natural bowl-shaped reservoir was present at the site, which was ideal for construction of the dam.
It was mentioned in the study that site No.2 will have a storage capacity of 24,259 acres with 25 million gallons a day of water being supplied to the city. The hydrology at the site is rated suitable for sustainable water supply.
SC issues notices to Bahria Town, DHA, Punjab govt
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Bahria Town, Defence Housing Society (DHA) and the Punjab government regarding
nation.com.pk