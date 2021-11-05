What's new

DOD sends Congress classified blueprint for potential Guam Defense System

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,211
2
11,092
Country
United States
Location
United States
The Pentagon has outlined for Congress options for a new integrated air and missile defense of Guam in a classified report that marks the latest development in a long-running internal Defense Department debate over the efficacy of such as system, outlining a potential capability that uses elements of the Aegis Ashore as a building block and ties in Army technologies. The statutorily mandated report details a potential programmatic blueprint for a project U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has identified as the Pacific...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...ified-blueprint-potential-guam-defense-system
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom