DOD eyes stepping up US Army presence in Pacific, 'Get the Chinese's attention'

F-22Raptor
- Jun 19, 2014
SIMI VALLEY, CA -- The Defense Department is eyeing increased Army deployments across the Indo-Pacific in a gambit to put boots on the ground -- rotating in and out of different countries -- for as many as six months a year to demonstrate a commitment to the region and create conditions for increased access in the event of a crisis with China. A senior defense official, speaking on the sidelines of the Reagan National Defense Forum here on Dec. 4,...
https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/dod-eyes-stepping-army-presence-pacific-get-chineses-attention
