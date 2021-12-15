What's new

DOD eyes stepping up US Army presence in Pacific, 'Get the Chinese's attention'

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,362
2
11,220
Country
United States
Location
United States
SIMI VALLEY, CA -- The Defense Department is eyeing increased Army deployments across the Indo-Pacific in a gambit to put boots on the ground -- rotating in and out of different countries -- for as many as six months a year to demonstrate a commitment to the region and create conditions for increased access in the event of a crisis with China. A senior defense official, speaking on the sidelines of the Reagan National Defense Forum here on Dec. 4,...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/dod-eyes-stepping-army-presence-pacific-get-chineses-attention
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom